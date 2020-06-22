Dragon Ball Z: Toriyama's first Cell becomes anime thanks to the work of a fan

Share it:

Cell was introduced during the third saga of Dragon Ball Z, during the so-called android arc or just Cell's arc. From the future, the being presented itself with an appearance very similar to that of an insect. The green body had a kind of wings behind it, the head was elongated and the mouth was an orange beak.

According to Akira Toriyama's original plans, however, we could have observe another Cell in Dragon Ball Z. The author had in fact planned, with the first drafts, to give the green android a much more human face. Cell's first transformation was precisely that with traits less similar to those of a person despite some anthropomorphic characteristics.

The fan Salvador Vera has taken up the first drafts of Toriyama that you can see in the fourth image of the tweet at the bottom of the news. By developing them it has given shape to a completely different Cell from what we know and, step by step, it has it seamlessly integrated into Dragon Ball Z graphics. The result is the first image where we see Cell during the first appearance where he faced Piccolo. The design would certainly have been less particular and disturbing than the final one, but which Cell do you prefer between the one made by Toriyama and that of the fan in question?

