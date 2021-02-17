Dragon Ball Z: Toriyama admitted crying watching Baddack’s special

Over the years, between fights and love stories and friendship, Dragon Ball gave us intense emotions. A particular event was even able to move the creator of the work, the master Akira Toriyama.

With the Saiyans’ past being questioned in the prelude to Dragon Ball Super’s new story arc, let’s revive one of the most touching episodes of the franchise; a particular episode that made even Toriyama cry.

When it comes to the films of the brand, one of the most popular is definitely Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku, arrived here in Italy eight years after the original release with the name of Dragon Ball Z – The origins of the myth.

Set between episodes 63 and 64 of the animated series, this special episode tells the story of Bardock, who tried to rebel against Freeza’s army and saved his son Kakarotto by sending him to Planet Earth.

“The special one was good. I cried. The last scene was really sad“, Toriyama said in an interview at the time. Since apparently the mangaka is a big fan of it, may reuse some of these scenes in the Saga of the Survivor Granolah, a new story based on the bond between Freeza and the Saiyans, and the desire for revenge of the new protagonist.

And what do you think of the historic film? Gohan annihilates Cell in this spectacular Dragon Ball Z artwork. Goku transforms into Super Saiyan in this female Dragon Ball Z cosplay.