Dragon Ball Z: the wrestler Sammy Guevara quotes the anime in a fun parody video

Sammy Guevara, wrestler born in 1993 currently under contract with the All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently expressed his love for Dragon Ball with a hilarious parody video, together with his colleague and friend Marko Stunt. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the short film in question, in which the two pretend to fight in pure anime style.

Samuel Guevara, full name of the AEW fighter, is famous above all for his temperament and his habit of provoking opponents. Like many other colleagues, such as the talented wrestler Shanna and the beautiful Rhea Ripley, the boy also shares a great passion for Akira Toriyama's anime.

The anime industry has grown particularly in recent years and many leading figures still continue to pay homage to the various My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer on their social profiles. The great famous series in the 90s and early 2000s, however, such as Dragon Ball, Naruto or ONE PIECE, continue to be the most appreciated and cited by celebrities all over the world.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the clip? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the anime in question, we recommend you take a look at the recent news dedicated to the life cycle of the Saiyans in Dragon Ball Z, explained by the author Akira Toriyama.