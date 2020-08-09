Dragon Ball Z, the wrestler Rhea Ripley: "I'll do more cosplay. Next? Maybe C-18"

Share it:

During the day today, the Comicbook reporters were able to chat with Rhea Ripley, famous 23-year-old wrestler militant in WWE and a great fan of Dragon Ball. During the interview, the girl talked about her cosplay and her willingness to appear in a live-action series.

"Yes, a while ago I dressed up as Vegeta"Rhea Ripley said,"and it was a fantastic experience"."I've loved Vegeta since I was little, and I'll probably get in the ring later with another cosplay dedicated to the series. I think I'll pay homage to # 18 as the audience says I look quite like her, even if being able to re-propose her outfit is by no means simple. I'll start working on it soon, but whatever happens I promise you there will be more Dragon Ball references in my clothing!".

Subsequently, the reporter asked her: "If you could play a role in a Marvel, DC or live-action movie, what would you choose?", to which, the wrestler replied:"If it were a Dragon Ball movie, definitely # 18. As I said earlier, many say I look quite like her, I don't know if it's the hair or something else. Come to think of it, I dressed up as an 18 years ago in Australia, during Halloween. If I could interpret it I would be delighted".

Seeing cosplaying your favorite character is always nice, but seeing him even played by an international star definitely has another effect.

What do you think of it? Would you see the girl well in a Dragon Ball live-action? Let us know with a comment!