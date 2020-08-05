Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: the sexy Marion returns to the Hiyartist cosplay

August 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Dragon Ball has had very few filler bows. Most of the time Toei Animation lengthened the episodes by inserting unedited short scenes or slowing down the original ones of the manga. After the end of the Freeza saga, in Dragon Ball Z, there was however a real narrative arc filler focused on Garlic Junior.

The enemy had already appeared in the first feature film by Dragon Ball Z, set previously at the beginning of the anime. Garlic Junior returned with a group of original minions, but in this saga there was also another unpublished character who had a completely different function. Kulilin indeed showed up with a girlfriend, the sexy bomb Marion, known as Maron in the original. Long hair and the same color as Bulma's, a breathtaking body but always lost and always eager for fun, at the end of the saga he will forget Kulilin.

Despite appearing for a few episodes, many will remember his provocative scenes in Dragon Ball Z. Recently we have already presented you with a Fabibi cosplay on the character, while now Hiyartist thinks about playing it. In Marion cosplay in swimsuit below we review the girl's body.

Still on the world of Dragon Ball Z, Hiyartist recently presented us with a Bulma cosplay with military costume.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

