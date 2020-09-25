Dragon Ball Z: the secrets of the couples of the anime revealed by Toriyama

There wasn’t much room for love in the Dragon Ball manga, and that of course was reflected in the anime as well. Akira Toriyama has managed everything offscreen, starting from Goku and Chichi, the first historical couple, to the others of Bulma and Vegeta or C18 and Krillin. But there are some details that the author has revealed in some interviews.

First, the mangaka specifies that he would like draw certain love scenes in Dragon Ball. However, he has never been able to and, with a joke, he specified that he lets his friend and colleague Masakazu Katsura (who, in addition to the battle seinen Zetman, is famous for I”s, Video Girl Ai and DNA2 ).

Toriyama then focuses on revealing a few small details about two couples in particular. The first is that of C18 and Crilin, married very shortly before the beginning of the Majin Buu saga. Their relationship took off when # 18 realized that Krillin was a serious and simple person, a guy she had never met before. The second couple is instead that of Vegeta and Bulma; the two had already been together during the Cell saga, complete with the birth of Trunks. However, the mangaka specifies that in this timeskip period between the two sagas, the duo has further developed the relationship.

Just C18 together with its twin C17 is at the center of another curiosity. With Vegeta, the androids were enemies who then became good in Dragon Ball Z, will there be others?