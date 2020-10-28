Dragon Ball Z: the Saiyan Saga animated in computer graphics

Dragon Ball Z is one of those timeless works, destined to remain forever immersed in the memory of fans. To pay homage to the franchise created by Akira Toriyama, a fan animated one of the most epic sagas in computer graphics.

Fans usually pay homage to their favorite series with awesome cosplays, buying expensive figurines or drawing impressive fan art. But what this enthusiast has done is beyond imagination. To make tributo a Dragon Ball Z, YouTube user Wai Kin has recreated the best moments of the Saiyan Saga in computer graphics.

In the short but exciting video it is possible to admire some of the most iconic scenes of the first narrative arc of Dragon Ball Z: from the death of Goku and Raditz to the planet of King Kaioh, to then move on to the crossing of the serpent and the arrival on Earth of Nappa and Vegeta.

The video features first-rate textures and landscapes; an example of how a CG adaptation of Dragon Ball Z. The excellent quality is even supported by the audio sector, in which the legendary acronym “Cha-La Head-Cha-La” has been remixed to better adapt to the tones of the teaser. Would you like to revisit the entire work of Toriyama in this style? In the meantime, let’s enjoy this Dragon Ball Z cosplay. The stories of a hilarious advertising campaign were told by one of the voice actors of Dragon Ball Z.