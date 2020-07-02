Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: the ranking of the best villains ever

July 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Throughout his long mangaka career, Akira Toriyama managed to create many very thick antagonists, but which is the best of all? We tried to answer this question by making a ranking, and including all the antagonists present in the original anime and in Dragon Ball Z.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the video posted a few moments ago on Everyeye Plus, in which we present our very personal list. To draw up the ranking we based on several factors, including charisma, strength and narrative impact, and in first position we put what is, in our opinion, one of the most important antagonists of all battle shonen.

For obvious reasons we then decided not to include the Dragon Ball Super antagonists, such as Zamasu, Beerus, Jiren and Molo. The latter in particular is still in the characterization phase in the last narrative arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga and consequently, we felt it was correct to wait a little longer.

READ:  Agents of Shield, will Clark Gregg play Coulson again? Let's find out together

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with our ranking? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the anime, then you can't really miss the opportunity to take a look at our Top 5 of the best moments of Dragon Ball Z.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.