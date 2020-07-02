Dragon Ball Z: the ranking of the best villains ever

Share it:

Throughout his long mangaka career, Akira Toriyama managed to create many very thick antagonists, but which is the best of all? We tried to answer this question by making a ranking, and including all the antagonists present in the original anime and in Dragon Ball Z.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the video posted a few moments ago on Everyeye Plus, in which we present our very personal list. To draw up the ranking we based on several factors, including charisma, strength and narrative impact, and in first position we put what is, in our opinion, one of the most important antagonists of all battle shonen.

For obvious reasons we then decided not to include the Dragon Ball Super antagonists, such as Zamasu, Beerus, Jiren and Molo. The latter in particular is still in the characterization phase in the last narrative arc of the Dragon Ball Super manga and consequently, we felt it was correct to wait a little longer.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with our ranking? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!