Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z: The Oozaru form shows its power in a stunning figure

August 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Fans of the series Dragon Ball Z and the subsequent transpositions, albeit not canonical, inspired by the universe created by Akira Toriyama, have had many times to do with the concept of transformation, especially as regards the protagonist and the introduction of the numerous Super Saiyan forms.

In more recent stories, such as those presented in Dragon Ball Super, or even in the promotional anime series Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we are now used to seeing very often the Super Saiyan God forms, Blue and also the divine technique of Ultra Instinct, and it is less and less present the original transformation of the Saiyan race, the Oozaru way.

Coming into contact with a large amount of light radiation called Blue Waves, Saiyans transform into huge gorillas, releasing an impressive energy and becoming real destructive machines. The absence of the tail in the series caused the definitive elimination of Oozaru from the franchise, but the studio SA to remember some of the most intense moments seen in the first episodes of Dragon Ball Z, and also in some clashes of Dragon Ball GT, realized beautiful collectible statutes.

READ:  One-Punch Man: a parody video turns Saitama and Sonic into Mario and Sonic the Hodgehog!

As you can see in the post and in the images shown at the bottom of the news, the study in question has dedicated a series of special resin figures, about 50 centimeters high and with a translucent effect. These are limited edition products, only 199 pieces with different colors, and will be available before the end of the year at a price of around 190 US dollars.

Recall that Trunks met Back to the Future in a nice fanart, and that # 18 came to life in a faithful cosplay.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.