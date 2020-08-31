Dragon Ball Z: The Oozaru form shows its power in a stunning figure

Share it:

Fans of the series Dragon Ball Z and the subsequent transpositions, albeit not canonical, inspired by the universe created by Akira Toriyama, have had many times to do with the concept of transformation, especially as regards the protagonist and the introduction of the numerous Super Saiyan forms.

In more recent stories, such as those presented in Dragon Ball Super, or even in the promotional anime series Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we are now used to seeing very often the Super Saiyan God forms, Blue and also the divine technique of Ultra Instinct, and it is less and less present the original transformation of the Saiyan race, the Oozaru way.

Coming into contact with a large amount of light radiation called Blue Waves, Saiyans transform into huge gorillas, releasing an impressive energy and becoming real destructive machines. The absence of the tail in the series caused the definitive elimination of Oozaru from the franchise, but the studio SA to remember some of the most intense moments seen in the first episodes of Dragon Ball Z, and also in some clashes of Dragon Ball GT, realized beautiful collectible statutes.

As you can see in the post and in the images shown at the bottom of the news, the study in question has dedicated a series of special resin figures, about 50 centimeters high and with a translucent effect. These are limited edition products, only 199 pieces with different colors, and will be available before the end of the year at a price of around 190 US dollars.

