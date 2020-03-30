Dragon Ball Z: the Battle of the Gods turns 6 since its release in Japan

Share it:

For years fans of Dragon Ball they hoped for a sequel to Akira Toriyama's work. The series has left such an indelible mark on Japanese and western culture as to convince the author and staff of Toei to continue Goku's adventure with Dragon Ball Super.

This new narrative course was inaugurated, as regards the anime, by the fourteenth feature film of the franchise: Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Gods, which today turns 6 since its debut in Japan.

The film, later transposed into a serial version within the anime, set out to refresh the series by introducing new prominent characters, such as Beerus and Whis, and revisiting their mythology with the debut of the Super Saiyan God, a transformation that will become the standard of the evolutionary path of Goku and Vegeta.

The figure of the God of Destruction is introduced, responsible for the maintenance of the universes and if necessary for their destruction. These deities are closely linked to the Kaioshin; if one of them loses his life, the God of Destruction of the universe will also face the same fate.

The Gods of Destruction are among the most powerful characters in the Universe, and are accompanied by an Angel, an even more powerful eminence that has the task of serving them and acting as their shoulders. The manga author Akira Toriyama had the opportunity to participate in the making of the film holding the role of creative director.

The review of Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Gods is available on the pages of Everyeye. The feature was also adapted in an Anime Comics, published in Italy by the publisher Star Comics.