Dragon Ball Z: the anime of Toei Animation turns 31, the wishes of the fans

April 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
On April 26, 1989, exactly thirty one years ago, it aired in Japan on first, historic episode of Dragon Ball Z. Fans obviously did not miss the opportunity to celebrate the anniversary of the series, pouring on social media and remembering how much the adventures of Goku and companions meant for many of them.

Dragon Ball is still considered today as the anime by definition, the work that everyone, young and old, knows and will never forget. In Italy as in many other countries Goku has become one of the most famous fictional characters of all time, on the same level as video game icons like Super Mario and Sonic, or comic book superheroes like Spider-Man and Batman.

Over the past thirty-one years, the author Akira Toriyama has been able to create and develop a world that has become a cornerstone of Japanese culture, achieved only by a few other elected representatives such as ONE PIECE is Naruto. Thirty-one years later Dragon Ball still has the same importance as it once did, and as you can see at the bottom the fans have not missed the opportunity to thank the opera once again.

And what do you think of it? When did you start seeing the show? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For other curiosities about the anime in question instead, we suggest you take a look at the recent interview focused on a famous Dragon Ball character and the news dedicated to the life cycle of the Saiyans in Dragon Ball Z, explained by the author Akira Toriyama.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

