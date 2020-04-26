Dragon Ball Z: the anime of Toei Animation turns 31, the wishes of the fans

Share it:

On April 26, 1989, exactly thirty one years ago, it aired in Japan on first, historic episode of Dragon Ball Z. Fans obviously did not miss the opportunity to celebrate the anniversary of the series, pouring on social media and remembering how much the adventures of Goku and companions meant for many of them.

Dragon Ball is still considered today as the anime by definition, the work that everyone, young and old, knows and will never forget. In Italy as in many other countries Goku has become one of the most famous fictional characters of all time, on the same level as video game icons like Super Mario and Sonic, or comic book superheroes like Spider-Man and Batman.

Over the past thirty-one years, the author Akira Toriyama has been able to create and develop a world that has become a cornerstone of Japanese culture, achieved only by a few other elected representatives such as ONE PIECE is Naruto. Thirty-one years later Dragon Ball still has the same importance as it once did, and as you can see at the bottom the fans have not missed the opportunity to thank the opera once again.

