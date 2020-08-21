Dragon Ball Z: that time Akira Toriyama appeared in the anime

Share it:

Cameos are not new in the world of cinema, on the contrary, they are a tribute that the manufacturers hide within a specific project for citation purposes. From time to time, a few quotes pop up within the franchise Dragon Ball, like that time Toriyama suddenly appeared in the anime.

After so many years from the DBZ finale, still today the imagination of Akira Toriyama continues to be talked about through themed curiosities. In this regard, we recently told you about the Super Saiyan with red eyes, a gimmick of the sensei which, however, was never followed up. In any case, on one particular occasion the well-known author managed to convince TOEI Animation to dedicate a cameo to him in the film Dragon Ball Z: the hero of the planet Contus, the film dedicated to the figure of Tapion and the gigantic Hildegarn.

During a scene from the 13th film, he suddenly appears in a sequence set in the zoo Tori-Bot, the alter ego in a comic key by the same author. It is not the first time that the franchise pays homage to Akira Toriyama, as the sensei also participated as a spectator in the tournament that saw the duel between Goku and Paikuhan as protagonists.

But on the subject of curiosity, did you know that Goku's house really exists?