Dragon Ball Z: Sosenka strikes again with a crazy Kaioshin cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The characters of Dragon Ball Z, for better or for worse, they are all particularly inspired, at least in the funny design that characterizes the "alien" features of those who are part of another world. This diversity is also a challenge for cosplayers to try and masterfully emulate seemingly complicated characters.

After discovering the fate of anthropomorphic characters, DBZ: Kakarot continues to grind interesting curiosities day after day, with mysteries hidden around the entire game map, as evidenced by this anecdote about the relationship between Gohan and C-16.

In any case, one of the main sagas of the Super prequel was characterized by the awakening of Majin Buu, a ruthless as powerful being. His debut, however, was properly prepared, with the arrival on Earth of Kaioshin, a divine being, arrived at least on paper to prevent Babidi's follies and the return of the deadly pink homunculus. Just to this emblematic character, the famous Sosenska has dedicated a particular cosplay, the same that you can admire at the bottom of this news.

The end result, which was highly appreciated by fans with over 7 thousand "I like it", portrays with skill and accuracy not only the typical clothes, but also the hair, certifying the attention to detail of the talented cosplayer. And you, instead, what do you think of this personal interpretation of Kaioshin, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.