Dragon Ball Z: remember the sexy bomb Marion? Here is a bombastic cosplay by Fabibi

July 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Akira Toriyama has included many characters in the Dragon Ball manga, which in anime versions were presented in the first series of the same name and in Dragon Ball Z. But in some situations there were no shortage of filler episodes or mini narrative arches that introduced original characters. Remember, for example, the entire Garlic Junior saga?

During this arc, Kulilin managed to find a girlfriend: the dumb but sexy Marion. With long blue hair reminiscent of the same color as Bulma's, an explosive body, a childish and carefree character, the girl found herself entangled in the dangerous events that took place in Dragon Ball Z, although of course she managed to get away unscathed. She appeared only in that saga and, although she is not the most prominent female character, many still remember her.

And Marion returns to Dragon Ball Z fans thanks to the cosplayer Fabibi. We have already presented you some of his Dragon Ball themed creations, where he played first an enlarged Bulma and then a sexy Videl. This time it focuses right on a Marion cosplay in yellow costume as you can see in the gallery below taken from his Instagram account. In your opinion, did Kulilin do well to let her go and be with C18?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

