Dragon Ball Z: presented three "special" Funko Pop dedicated to Vegeta, Cell and Piccolo

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Funko recently confirmed that in view of theEmerlad City Comic Con Seattle – scheduled from 12 to 15 March 2020 – three special Funko Pop dedicated to Vegeta, Piccolo and Cell will be marketed. All three have unique characteristics and will be available for purchase at the booth at the event.

At the bottom you can take a look at the figures. The first is very similar to that of Goku presented last week and depicts Vegeta while devours a plate of noodles. Cell's on the other hand lights up in the dark and represents the creation of Dr. Gero at maximum power. Piccolo's new Funko Pop closes the trio, for the occasion in one green chromed version. The three products will also arrive in Italy in the following months.

For those who do not know them, we remind you that Funko Pop are toys for collectors made with eco-friendly plastic materials. These products depict certain movie, anime and TV series characters in style Vinyl (as in this case) or Bubble Heads. Each statuette is about 13 centimeters high and the price varies according to the type chosen.

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest news concerning the new Dragon Ball Super 2 series.

