Dragon Ball Z: presented a special chromed Funko Pop by Majin Buu

Majin Buu has always been one of the most popular villains in the entire saga of Dragon Ball. Awakened by the evil wizard Babidi during the final narrative arc of Dragon Ball Z, the creature is divided into two parts: a bad one, definitively eliminated by Goku, and a good one, which from then on will begin to collaborate with the Z Warriors.

The character, nicknamed Fat Buu or Mr. Buu, a space was quickly cut out in the hearts of the fans and it wasn't long before accessories, puppets and other products dedicated to the new began to appear on the market best friend of Mr. Satan. FYE, acronym for the American company For Your Entertainment, has just presented in this regard a beautiful variant of the classic Funko Pop by Majin Buu, portraying the character in a pink chrome version for collectors.

The puppet, visible at the bottom of the article, was made of vinyl and is also available for pre-order on the official website of Funko. The release date has not yet been announced but rumors speak of November 2020, while the price is around, as usual, around € 15/20. Also in this regard, we remind you that a similar variant for the Trunks of the Future doll was recently announced by the original company Funko.

And what do you think of it? Will you buy it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you have not already done so, we advise you to take a look at this beautiful artwork dedicated to the character.