Dragon Ball Z: presented a new 1/4 scale Super Trunks figure

The US retailer Study 1984 will soon launch a new statuette dedicated to Trunks of the Future, for the occasion turned into Super Saiyan of the third stage. The collectible, visible at the bottom of the article, will be available in the coming months, more precisely after the distribution of the figures of Gohan Super Saiyan.

According to the first information revealed by the Twitter profile of Mundo Kame, the statuette should be about 67 centimeters high and 41 wide. It is one of the largest figures dedicated to Super Trunks available on the market, and will probably be available in the summer of 2020. The price should be around, as usual, between the $ 300 and $ 400.

The third stage Super Saiyan is introduced in episode 162 of Dragon Ball Z, during the Cell Fiction Arc. The user concentrates all the power of the transformation in Super Saiyan on physical strength, thus obtaining enormous muscle mass and considerably increasing the power of his shots. On the other hand, the power up quickly dries up the user's energy and affects its speed and reflexes. The warriors capable of using this form are Trunks, Goku, Vegeta, Cell and Caulifla.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the figurine? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for other similar products instead, we advise you to take a look at this beautiful Dragon Ball figurine and the new Funko Pop dedicated to Vegeta.