Dragon Ball Z: PalmaCosplay's C18 cosplay is shown to fans in a set of photos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the android saga, the protagonists of Dragon Ball Z they found themselves facing the Red Ribbon, also known in Italian with the name of Fiocco Rosso, an ancient opponent of Goku. Dr. Gelo managed to create an inexhaustible source of energy and install it in the two androids C17 and C18, two former humans who will become important characters.

At the end of the saga, the cyborg twin duo will join the cast of Dragon Ball Z in a more or less fixed way and this applies in particular to the twin, C18, who will become Kulilin's wife and with whom he will also have a daughter. The blonde woman with the icy gaze immediately conquered the fans and, despite her cold and unfriendly character, many cosplay were dedicated to her.

Today comes that of PalmaCosplay which produces an excellent C18. The girl has dedicated many photos to the cosplay of the blonde android, as you can see below. The design is based on one of the first shown, those in which he still had the denim jacket with the Red Ribbon logo on his back, black shirt with white and black sleeves and a blue skirt. In one of the proposed photos, PalmaCosplay also adds special effects to create one C18 intent on launching an energy attack. Did this cosplay convince you?

PalmaCosplay is not the only one to have made a disguise on C18, while in the world of Dragon Ball Z this Vegeta female cosplay also belongs.