Entertainment

Dragon Ball Z meets Jojo: a fanart shows us a perfect Vegeta SSJ in Araki style

September 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

When it comes to manga, and shonen more specifically, among the various series that come to mind there are certainly two fundamental works, which have marked the entire sector for more than thirty years, Dragon Ball Z , maximum point reached by the master Akira Toriyama, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, by Hirohiko Araki.

These two series have relatively few elements in common. If on the one hand, in fact, we find a universe perpetually threatened by powerful enemies, who are punctually rejected by the Saiyan Goku and his companions, on the other hand there are vampires and evil Stand bearers who manage to create problems for every generation of the Joestar family.

Saiyans, special techniques, stands and crazy protagonists are some of the aspects that made these works famous a fan decided to join in a beautiful fanart. The artist @CELLMANart shared the image shown at the bottom of the page on Twitter.

READ:  Weekly Shonen Jump: stop piracy with the new works of the shonen authors

In the fantastic fan design, Vegeta appears in a style very similar to Araki’s, with an earring, hair almost white instead of gold, a yellow turtleneck, and with a blue shirt where you can see the symbol of the Capsule Corporation. What do you think of this cute crossover? Please let us know by leaving a comment below.

Recall that Majin Vegeta will be part of the new line of Funko Pop dedicated to Dragon Ball, and that soon some splendid figures of the Oozaru form will be available.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.