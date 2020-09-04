Dragon Ball Z meets Jojo: a fanart shows us a perfect Vegeta SSJ in Araki style

Share it:

When it comes to manga, and shonen more specifically, among the various series that come to mind there are certainly two fundamental works, which have marked the entire sector for more than thirty years, Dragon Ball Z , maximum point reached by the master Akira Toriyama, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, by Hirohiko Araki.

These two series have relatively few elements in common. If on the one hand, in fact, we find a universe perpetually threatened by powerful enemies, who are punctually rejected by the Saiyan Goku and his companions, on the other hand there are vampires and evil Stand bearers who manage to create problems for every generation of the Joestar family.

Saiyans, special techniques, stands and crazy protagonists are some of the aspects that made these works famous a fan decided to join in a beautiful fanart. The artist @CELLMANart shared the image shown at the bottom of the page on Twitter.

In the fantastic fan design, Vegeta appears in a style very similar to Araki’s, with an earring, hair almost white instead of gold, a yellow turtleneck, and with a blue shirt where you can see the symbol of the Capsule Corporation. What do you think of this cute crossover? Please let us know by leaving a comment below.

Recall that Majin Vegeta will be part of the new line of Funko Pop dedicated to Dragon Ball, and that soon some splendid figures of the Oozaru form will be available.