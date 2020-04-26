Dragon Ball Z: Majin Vegeta returns in an impressive collectible

Share it:

Despite the last narrative arc of Dragon Ball Z lend your side to several criticisms, it is inevitable how much it has benefited the character of Vegeta. The Saiyan Prince, who fell into the temptation of Babidi's magic, later became aware of his mistakes by sacrificing his life to save the people closest to him.

A character reversal to say the least sensational for a warrior like him, which in the form of Majin Vegeta expressed all the contempt and pride that until then had been forced to repress in silence.

He finally had the chance to fight on equal terms with the opponent of a lifetime, to impose one's superiority and to return the contemptuous and evil Saiyan of the past. Recently, KD Collectibles has made an excellent interpretation of the character, representing it at the moment when it fires a fatal blow on a part of the stands of the Tenkaichi Tournament.

The images of the collectible, which you can see at the bottom of the article, have been shared by the KidSonGokuTweet user, who also specified the size measures. What is most striking about the figures is its enormous level of detail, which is enhanced in the definition of muscle tone and in the diabolical expressiveness of Vegeta.

By now the Prince has left his past behind, and just the last arc of Dragon Ball Super has solidified this perception, showing a resolute warrior who has fought hard to defeat the sorcerer Moro. Who knows that Vegeta is not exactly the keystone against the antagonist; for the moment he has not yet returned to the battlefield.

