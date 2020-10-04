Dragon Ball Z: Majin Vegeta faces off against Goku SSJ2 in a stunning first person drawing

The historic series of Dragon Ball Z it is full of fights to the death, battles capable of leaving readers and spectators with bated breath, and also of generating some of the most intense and moving moments of the entire work created by the master Akira Toriyama.

The clash between Goku and Majin Vegeta, which took place during the narrative arc dedicated to Majin Buu, is a perfect example. Although the Prince of the Saiyans has profoundly changed over the years, thanks above all to the bond established with his wife Bulma, and also to the relationship with the Z Warriors, we know that his evil nature persists, and this has allowed the Babidi magician to momentarily take control of his body.

Unleashing his true power with this new form, Vegeta managed to get to almost the same level as Goku, and decided to face him transformed into SSJ2. The confrontation created a huge surprise when it first aired, and while it is not remembered for its originality, it is characterized by a unique dialogue, which shows how much Vegeta was torn between the two versions of himself.

Many of you will later remember that the Saiyan Prince will sacrifice himself to kill Majin Buu, shortly after hugging his son Trunks. To pay homage to the battle in question, the artist @ ruto830 is back with one of his particular drawings, which you can find in the post at the bottom of the page, showing us a sequence from Vegeta’s point of view. Recall that # 18 came to life in a provocative cosplay, and we leave you to a fanart showing Molo in the style of Dragon Ball Z.