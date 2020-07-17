Dragon Ball Z: Majin Vegeta comes in a 1: 1 scale model from 1000 euros

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most controversial parentheses in Vegeta's history in Dragon Ball Z it concerned his free choice to fall under Babidi's "fake" control, in order to recover that feeling of evil that had made him the fearsome Prince of Saiyans. Yet even that halo of cruelty has failed to break its strong ties.

To date, Vegeta is one of the characters that is growing most of all, especially in the recent saga of Dragon Ball Super. In fact, the iconic rival of Goku has now understood the weight of past choices as well as the future that awaits him, underlining the evolution that the Prince has undergone during the last narrative arches. Despite this, the other side of the coin belonging to Vegeta's personality, that of a barbarian and cruel warrior, still has a certain charm in the dedicated communities.

In this regard, recently X2 Studio wanted to pay homage to the Saiyan in a special statue, the same one that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The company, therefore, portrayed the bust of the character on a 1: 1 scale, that is according to its real dimensions. The large size and high quality, however, respond to an exorbitant price, around 1090 euros compared to alimited edition of only 99 pieces.

And you, however, what do you think of this full-scale statue of the Prince of Saiyans, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having looked at this illustration that reinterprets Vegeta in reality.