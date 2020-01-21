Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Zeni Guide: how to earn money fast

Share it:

After showing you how to level up in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, in this mini-guide we explain how to quickly earn and accumulate Zeni, the in-game currency of CyberConnect2.

The Zeni are the in-game currency of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, that is, the money you can spend on buying useful items and resources, including the materials required to get Goku's car. You will earn Zeni simply by playing, completing missions and reselling items that can be exchanged with vendors.

However, if you need to accumulate this currency quickly, there are methods that allow you to earn Zeni quickly. Let's see how.

Express your wish to Shenron

After finding the 7 Dragon Balls, you can make three wishes to Shenron. One of these desires will get you well 30,000 Zeni, a nice amount of money to put in your pockets. We therefore advise you to consult our mini-guide that explains how to find the 7 Dragon Balls in Kakarot, and make sure every time you select the desire that rewards you with the Zeni.

Dedicate yourself to side quests

During the main story do not neglect the side missions. They can get you a good amount of items to sell in exchange for the Zeni.

An important note to keep in mind: the secondary missions of each chapter disappear when the latter is completed. If you are interested in completing them, therefore, do not put them aside.

Sell ​​the Golden Fish Scales

Gold fish scales can be sold in exchange for 3000 Zeni. During the exploratory phases keep an eye on the places where you can fish, and do not miss the opportunity to catch some gold fish. By selling their scales you can accumulate a nice nest of Zeni.

Shoot down the Dinosaurs

You can hunt wandering dinosaurs to collect material to sell or use in the kitchen. Fangs are worth 1800 Zeni each, and having meat is necessary to prepare good meals. So try to shoot down the dinosaurs every time you see one!

If you need other useful tips for the new Action RPG of CyberConnect2, don't forget to check out our introductory guide to Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.