Dragon Ball Z Kakarot X Untitled Goose Game: the Goose is a Saiyan thanks to a mod!

With Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot recently landed on PC and with the overcoming of the milestone of over a million copies sold for Untitled Goose Game, perhaps it was only a matter of time.

We are talking about making one mod dedicated to the most mischievous palmipede of the entire videogame universe: theGoose of the production signed by the Australian team House House. A passionate known as "Mastaklo", who decided to make a bizarre cross-over between the work of CyberConnect 2 ed Untitled Goose Game. To observe the result of his efforts, you can view the video that you find at the beginning of this news.

In the movie, we can watch the creature fly off at true warrior speed with ease Saiyan, overcoming cliffs and supporting the trusty Junior in a fight against some opponents. Inevitable a sequence that sees the goose leading the Speedy cloud (or Golden cloud, depending on the adaptation) in the skies of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, although in truth we doubt that the protagonist of Untitled Goose Game can boast a heart pure enough to be able to use the magic cloud.

Not being able to resolve the age-old question with certainty, we just have to remind you that you can follow all the news related to the title, within our event page Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.