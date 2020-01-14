Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will occupy 34 GB on PS4

Share it:

At the end of this week the expected will arrive on the market Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. And as expected, the countdown has been preceded by new information about the game. From data on the duration of the story, to elements of the gameplay, through the space that the game will occupy on our hard drives. In fact, according to the Store, the PS4 version will occupy a total of 34 GB.

We do not know if that figure will be the same on Xbox One (whose information is not available), although it is expected to be very similar in the Steam version. According to the requirements of that version, we will need between 36 and 40 GB of memory on our hard drive.

To all this it is necessary to remember that, as it has leaked in the last hours, it will also be necessary to apply a quite large launch patch. Or we should say patches, since it seems that there are two updates that will come to the game from the same launch. And between them they will weigh about 11 GB, which implies that the final amount could exceed 45 GB.

Remember that the game will allow us to enjoy the whole story of Dragon Ball Z. As we live with the original anime, and even with some completely new events or characters. The game, as a good RPG, will also be loaded with exploration, with the world of Dragon Ball at our feet, and with a lot of mini-games related to the saga to enjoy.

In short, the title will come to PS4, Xbox One and PC from next Friday, January 17, 2020. For now, Bandai Namco has completely ruled out a version of Nintendo Switch. Console that, on the other hand, will continue to receive titles that have gone through other platforms in the future. The latest leaks speak, for example, of the BioShock collection.

