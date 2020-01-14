Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will have two patches Day 1: weight and details

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will hit stores east January 17 with at least two large patches. The title of Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 is reporting last-minute errors to ensure that the product is launched globally in PS4, Xbox One Y PC be in the best conditions at the level of polishing and user experience.

So far, as reported Gameranx, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has version 1.01 and version 1.02; the latter the most recent and with more changes applied. As we read, these are the novelties that incorporate both patches, which as we say are additional downloads not included in the disc (for those who buy the game in physical format) but which will be available to the user this January 17. Both patches have a weight of 11 GB in Playstation 4.

Version 1.01 of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Features related to rewards

Version 1.02 of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Enhanced Charge Times

Possibility to travel directly from the Korin Tower Summit to the Capsule Corporation from the map

Added secondary stories

Adjusted the entry barrier for Time Attack (Advanced)

Other minor adjustments

It is unknown if there will be more patches before day 17, an increasingly common and widespread practice in all types of video games to eliminate possible errors, bugs and minor bugs that directly affect the gaming experience.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It aims to become, according to CyberConnect2 itself, a love letter to the fan. Last August, MeriStation was able to chat with Ryosuke Hara, producer of Bandai Namco, about the objectives they had deposited with this title. “We have had many Dragon Ball games, but never one that explores its history in this way. (…) In this game the big difference is that you are Goku, ”he said.

During these last days we have known the approximate duration of the story mode, how much the game will occupy in digital format on PlayStation 4 and how the character progression system and the so-called Soul Emblems will work.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot it will be put on sale in physical and digital format this January 17, 2020 in PS4, Xbox One Y PC. In total, a total of four different editions have been announced: Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate and Collector; the latter sold out in virtually any trade in Spain.

