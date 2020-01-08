Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will have a minimum duration of 40 hours

Share it:

Just 10 days to go to market Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. And while we wait for the first analysis of the game in our country, more details of the final title are revealed. In this case it has been the prestigious Famitsu magazine, which has talked about the duration of the adventure. And it promises many hours of play, even if we focus solely on the main story. In fact, they ensure that it will last between 35 and 40 hours of play.

To be more specific, in their review (through Hokanko-Alt and via Gamingbolt) they confirm that those 40 hours can easily become more than 100 if we want to address all the secondary content of the adventure.

Therefore, it is expected that the final game will do justice to the television anime not only in the visual but also when it comes to recreating each and every one of the moments we remember. Probably also at the filling level and with some surprises that we will discover when we have the final game in hand.

Moreover, the Famitsu review has also praised the gameplay of the title, as well as the exploration. Two elements that are those that, after all, generated more doubts among the undecided fans. That way, we could face the most complex and complete game of the franchise to this day.

Remember that the title will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 17, 2020. For now, Nintendo Switch users will have to wait, since Bandai Namco has confirmed that they currently have no plans to convert the game.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Hokanko-Alt