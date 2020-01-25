Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: where to find the Royal Tomato and the Big Energy Fish

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you want to complete the "Bad story, Turtle!" Side quest. in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, you will need to get yourself a Royal Tomato. Below we explain how to get this mysterious ingredient, and where to find the 10 Large Energy Fish necessary to receive it.

There Turtle who lives in the house of Master Roshi he will ask you for three ingredients: 7 units of Rice, 6 Eggs and a Royal Tomato. Rice and eggs are easy to obtain, as you just have to buy them from retailers in cities and villages. But where is it possible to find the Royal Tomato? Let's see it together.

Where to find Royal Tomato in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

To get the Royal Tomato you have to speak to a farmer who is close to the Goku's house. To meet this NPC, simply open the map and use the fast trip to reach Goku's house. Once you reach the location, open the map again to notice the presence of a blue exclamation mark top left (as you can see on the map at the bottom of the page): reach this position to speak with the farmer.

Where to find the Big Energy Fish in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

The farmer is willing to give you the Royal Tomato, but only in exchange for 10 Large Energy Pisces. Where can you find these fish?

To find the Big Energy Fish you have to go back to Kame House, fly over the water until you meet one flock of seagulls and dive into that spot. As you can see in the opening video (starting from 1:45), by pressing the L1 / LB button you will be able to identify luminous spheres with fish around them: collect these spheres to get the Big Energy Fish.

If you have not managed to get 10 Large Energy Fishes in one dive, return to the surface, resume flying over the water and repeat the previous operation until you have obtained all the fish you need. After doing so, you just have to go back to the farmer to give him the 10 Big Energy Fish and receive the Royal Tomato in exchange.

This will allow you to complete the Turtle's side quest and get another of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot's many Soul Emblems. Where are you with the new Action RPG from CyberConnect2? Have you managed to unlock Dragon Ball Z Kakarot's secret boss fight?