Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: where to find the Golden Gazelle Horns

After showing you where to find the Royal Tomato, in this mini-guide of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot we explain how to get them Golden Gazelle horns, fundamental object to complete the secondary mission entitled Animalina problems.

The mission in question requires to find the following objects:

3 High quality herbs

4 River snails

1 pair of Golden Gazelle Horns

If the Herbs and Snails are easy enough to find around, you may face some difficulties to get the Golden Gazelle Horns. Below we explain where to find them and how to get them.

Where to find the Golden Gazelle Horns in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

To get the horns in question you need find a Golden Gazelle. But where do these animals usually hang out? As you can see in the film proposed at the beginning, the Golden Gazelles can be found in the central plains and near theCell Game arena.

Once you get there, fly over the area with the perception Ki active: the Golden Gazelles will be those colored by red / orange (the normal ones will instead be yellow). If you don't see one, reload the save and go back to the same spot until you can spot a Golden Gazelle.

How to get the Golden Gazelle Horns in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Grabbing a Golden Gazelle will not guarantee you 100% of obtaining the Horns, at least not on the first attempt. Again, we recommend that you reload the save until you get the Horns. If you can't get them, make sure the quest Animalina problems be active by going to talk to Mr. Popo.

