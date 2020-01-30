Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: where to find Marisite on Namecc

Share it:

After showing you where to find the Golden Gazelle Horns, in this mini-guide we explain how to get the Marisite on Namecc, a fundamental object to be procured to complete the secondary mission DIY tourists.

The secondary mission DIY tourists can be tackled during the Freeza saga, while playing as Gohan. To complete it you will be asked to obtain Marisite, a precious stone that can be found on Namecc. But what exactly do you need to do to get it?

Where to find and how to get Marisite in Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

While the DIY Tourists mission is active, land on NAMEC and head to the blue marker which indicates the area in which to find the Marisite. Once you reach the site, to find the precious stone you will only have to destroy the mountains in the surrounding area, inside the flashing circle that is displayed on the mini-map.

You just have to get up in the air, press L2 / LT to enter the first person view and shoot a volley of Ki towards the mountains to destroy them. As soon as you see one appear purple sphere among the debris, collect it to finally get the Marisite, just as you can see in the movie proposed at the beginning.

