Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Video Review 4K 60 FPS of the new DBZ game

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is the new video game inspired by the Akira Toriyama saga, available from January 17th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. DBZ turns into a fast-paced action role-playing game. What will its power level be? Find out in the review!

Our journey through the colorful worlds of the latest work by CyberConnect2 gives us the image of a title that summarizes and celebrates theepic of Akira Toriyama through an extremely dense experience of references to the manga of the Japanese master and the original anime series.

Despite a combat system that manages to maintain a balance between the simplicity of the arcade fighting game and the spectacularity of the high-impact brawlers, Kakarot however shows his side more than a criticism and as regards the goodness of the side quests, both for all that concerns the playful choices made by the Japanese authors in the construction of the growth system of the characters and the rhythm of the action.

Through the in-depth analysis of Giuseppe Arace and our review of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, we thus try to dissect all the content elements of a work that, net of an extraordinary visual fidelity that places it among the best tie-in projects launched into this generation, it leads us to resize our initial expectations.