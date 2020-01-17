Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: video gameplay and Q&A, everything you need to know

Share it:

Through the pages of the YouTube channel Everyeye on Demand, we relive the emotions of our Special Q&A on Dragon Ball Z Kakarot with the video gameplay and everything you need to know about the CyberConnect2 RPG.

The Q&A session on DBZ Kakarot held on Twitch by our editorial staff allowed all Dragon Ball fans to admire exclusive gameplay scenes and to trace the boundaries of the large playful, narrative and content enclosure within which they will move playing Goku and his companions to explore the colorful settings.

From considerations on combat system to curiosities about cast of heroes, passing through the preview of the initial missions of the campaign and the depth of the role progression, the video you find at the top of this news can help you shed light on the main points of the artistic offer and gameplay of the new project Bandai Namco.

To find out more about CyberConnect2's latest effort, we leave you in the company of our review of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot and Giuseppe Arace's analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of this expected tie-in of theepic of Akira Toriyama. If you missed it, on these pages you will also find the video with the first two hours of DBZ Kakarot gameplay.