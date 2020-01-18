Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: Vegeta's unforgettable evolution in a new trailer

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is one of the most anticipated games of this first semester both for fans of video games with anime adaptation and for those enthusiasts of Akira Toriyama's work who are looking for a video game capable of transmitting those sensations with the command between hands. Is that the great task of CyberConnect2 with this title, whose new trailer based on Vegeta's figure It is already available.

As we see (we recommend not to see it if you want to be free of possible plot ruins or cinematic scenes typical of the story mode), the youngest and most inexperienced Vegeta of the first saga of Dragon Ball Z clashes with the reality of a Vegeta mired in ambition and able to fall into evil to achieve its objectives. A redeemed, compensated and inexhaustible character that is part of the indelible memory of millions of fans. His translation to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is, as we see, reliable at least in the visual plane.



MeriStation dyed Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for its launch

Because it will not be until January 17 when we know if it is also up to the playable level. Since MeriStation, Salva Fernández has been in quarantine for a few days to be able to have the analysis ready on its embargo date. For those who are interested, just let them know that this text will be available on the web very soon; like the corresponding video analysis where everything is summarized in the best possible way.

And that's not all: on our YouTube channel we have published a total of four videos where we show you the first 40 minutes of departure; the fierce fight that both Goku in Super Saiyan and Frieza fought in a 100% power form in a burning Namek; and how the Son Goku driving license is taken with Piccolo, since this Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is full of side missions (also detailed in this video), some of them quite interesting, according to the criteria of our analyst.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be launched in physical and digital format this Friday January 17, 2020 in PS4, Xbox One Y PC. Some additional details that may interest you are the duration of the story mode or the minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version of the game.