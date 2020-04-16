Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot to debut a card game in its next update

Share it:

There is no record of when the next big update will arrive. Dragon Ball Z: KakarotBut we have known that when it opens on PS4, Xbox One and PC, it will have a new game mode under its arm. And not just any one, but it will be a card game integrated into the title itself.

In this way, players will be able to get cards that will later be used for the battles of the game. And all complemented by a multiplayer in which to compete against other players from around the world.

In any case, as indicated by Wccftech, the information has been published in the latest issue of the Japanese magazine V-Jump and shared by Ryokutya2089. However, no further details have been published in this regard.

Although the same report from the magazine does reveal news regarding the upcoming Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC (A New Power Awakens – Part 1), which will allow players to fight against Beerus from Dragon Ball Super. And in that sense, we now know that Beerus will be a level 250 opponent. What does that mean? Very simple: it will be very, very difficult to defeat. According to the magazine, the development team itself had trouble achieving it and rates our chances of victory by 10%.

On the other hand, remember that this DLC is scheduled for some time – still undetermined – of the current spring. Therefore, it is not ruled out that the card mode also arrives then. In addition, we know that the downloadable content will include characters and transformations of Dragon Ball Super among other news.

As if that were not enough, Bandai Namco recently confirmed that all content related to Dragon Ball Super will be accessible at any time in the main story of Kakarot. In fact, when we get the God transformation, we can also use it in all the battles in the base story, which is a very interesting addition. You have more details of the DLC in this other article.