Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: this is Bonyu, an unpublished character from the video game

Dragon Ball Z was closed in the sleeve and the anime, but that does not mean that new stories cannot be explored in video games. With the launch of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the new title of Bandai Namco developed by Cyberconnect2, the study explores unpublished events. Further, Bonyu It has been released as an exclusive character. In an interview published on the official PlayStation blog, the circumstances that led the developer to include this character have been outlined.

Bonyu is a former member of the Ginyu Special Forces, that squad of warriors at the service of Frieza as renowned for his lethal and strange techniques as for his ridiculous dance poses. In fact, it's about the Jheese's sister, member of this group. During the game, a character will announce that he has detected a sixth member of the command, so we can fight on different occasions as a training. It should be noted that at high difficulty levels, we will have the opportunity to get rewards.

They had no intention of adding new faces

"We had no doubt [to include it]," the developers acknowledge. "This is thanks to the fact that the same author presented it to us." And it is that in principle, it was not planned to add any relevant fighter beyond the known ones. However Akira Toriyama Encouraging them to do so was enough to make it happen.

“To be honest, adding this new character to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was totally unexpected. At the beginning of the development, we set up a list of issues that we wanted to ask Akira Toriyama. ” He then provided the I will need it and created a subplot for the video game. As if that weren't enough, the mangaka He presented them with a design, which they then used to transfer it to three-dimensional modeling.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available from January 17 to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

