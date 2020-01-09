Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: third video gameplay dedicated to the progression of the character

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bandai Namco Games has released a new gameplay video of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot dedicated to various aspects related to character progression mechanics, including cooking and eating, special attacks and the Community Bulletin Board.

In Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, players will be able to relive the beloved story of Dragon Ball Z like never before. As Kakarot – or Goku – they will be able to experience his attempt to grow stronger, his thirst for challenges and, above all, his battles to protect Earth from the most powerful villains in the universe.

Cooking and eating – Eat as you explore or cook more elaborate dishes to grow statistics

– Eat as you explore or cook more elaborate dishes to grow statistics Special attacks – Collect and spend Zeta Spheres and D Medals to unlock the most devastating skills

– Collect and spend Zeta Spheres and D Medals to unlock the most devastating skills Community bulletin board – Bring together and organize Soul Emblems to bring the strength of Z Fighters to new heights

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will be released in Europe from 17 January 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC (via Steam). The Deluxe, Ultimate and Collector's editions of DBZ Kakarot are now available for pre-order with exclusive preorder bonuses including the secondary mission A challenge with friends, early access to the Training of Bonyu (unpublished character designed by Akira Toriyama) and an object from in-game kitchen.