Dragon Ball Z Kakarot The Movie: let's retrace the Saiyan saga in a video

For a few days, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on the international gaming market, available to players who dream of immersing themselves in the universe born from the fantasy of the famous manga Akira Toriyama.

L'action RPG in fact, it traces the most salient events of the multiple narrative arcs that make up the saga of Dragon Ball Z. Among the latter is also the famous Saiyan Saga, during which we learn the origins of Goku, whose real name turns out to be Kakarot. The tranquility of our hero's daily life is interrupted by the sudden landing of Radish on earth. To complicate matters further, the planet will witness the arrival of two other dangerous Saiyan opponents: Tassel, and especially, Vegeta, the iconic Prince of Saiyans. To allow you to enjoy yourself the whole narrative arc, as proposed within Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, the Everyeye team created the video that you find available at the beginning of this news: we wish you a good vision!

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is available on different platforms: specifically, PlayStation 4, Xbox One is PC. If you are looking for more details on the features of the CyberConnect2 production, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is obviously our review of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, written by Giuseppe Arace.