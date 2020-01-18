Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: the Goku vs Freeza clash in Italian with Mediaset dubbing

Share it:

We made this small tribute to the historic voices of the late Paolo Torrisi and Franco Gamba: the clash between Goku and Freeza dubbed in Italian! On the other hand, if there is an indisputable advantage of the game of CyberConnect2, this is undoubtedly his ability to make us relive the adventures of the Dragon Ball Z saga like no video game had ever done before.

And since the factor nostalgia is always around the corner, ready to hit us straight to the heart, we thought to pay homage to the voices that made us experience the extraordinary battles of the Z series: the immense Paolo Torrisi and Franco Gamba. So take a look at our new video tribute, where we show you how the clash between Goku and Freeza could have been in the game, if it had been voiced by their historical Italian voices that we learned about during the DBZ broadcasts on the Mediaset networks. What do you think, do you like it? We await your impressions!