Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: the first two hours of gameplay live on Twitch on January 15th

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Starting on Wednesday 15 January we will finally be able to show you the new Dragon Ball game in action! Waiting for the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot review, we are waiting for you on Twitch where we will play with the first hours of the adventure.

The appointment is fixed on Twitch for 16:00 on Wednesday 15 January, a long two-hour live broadcast will kick off the era of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Alessandro Bruni will play the first few stages guiding you to discover the highly anticipated new project dedicated to the DBZ saga.

Thursday at 16:00 instead space for a Q&A on Dragon Ball Z Kakarot with questions and answers while Friday 17 Cydonia will play live from 17.00. We are waiting for you on the Tey channel of Everyeye.it to follow these and all the other events of the week focused on the hottest games of the moment.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will be released on Friday 17th January on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, some stores in Italy seem to have already broken Day One, remember that at launch two patches of DBZ Kakarot will be available with improvements and bug fixes.