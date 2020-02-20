Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: The first DLC will incorporate elements from Dragon Ball Super

Share it:

Here are the first details of what will be the first downloadable content for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. And among many other novel details that we will see below, highlights the fact that it could incorporate elements of Dragon Ball Super. All the information, which we detail below, comes from the latest publication of the Japanese magazine V-Jump.

For starters, the publication ensures that the backstory for the next DLC will be really funny. According to it, a drug has turned humans into animals, and they cannot become humans again due to the same drug. Even the king of the world has become a dog (was it already?).

In addition, and among other things, the DLC will focus on a mysterious tree that can be a reference to Pikkon, also known as Paikuhan, of the DBZ Fusion movie (although it also appeared in the series between Cell and Buu. And, as we said , there are also references to Super. In this case, with another screenshot found in the magazine that hints at the presence of Beerus, since the one that appears could be his home.

As if all this were not enough, the DLC will also have a story centered on the Saiyans. According to the magazine, the Saiyans' tails stop growing once their human form becomes more powerful than their monkey form. Something that was never mentioned in the manga or anime, but according to the magazine, would come from Toriyama himself.

At the moment it is unknown what the release date of this DLC could be. Remember that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

