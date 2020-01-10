Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: the duration of its story mode revealed

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will have a approximate duration between 35 and 40 hours to complete your history mode, according to a Japanese journalist who has already completed the title. After Famitsu scored the title first, we now know more about the estimated duration to complete even all the content derived from the adventure.

35-40 hours the main story; 80-100 hours 100%

The title of Bandai Namco, one of the most anticipated video games of this first quarter, relies this time on CyberConnect2 to make possible an Action RPG where the full story of Dragon Ball Z is traced from beginning to end. But there is much beyond the bell; once we finish the story we can continue playing with some secondary tasks, missions, training and errands, to the point that the experience rises to the 80 or 100 hours, according to the experience of the journalist of this medium, collected in the blog Hokanko.

In the absence of knowing how long it will take the average player to complete Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, we can at least get an idea that it will not be, apparently, a short video game.

This morning we woke up with a new and nostalgic trailer in which all the characteristics of the title are reviewed. The game will arrive with Japanese dubbing and localization in Spanish text, among other languages; but fans took advantage of the trailer's publication based on the intro of Dragon Ball Z to double it to Spanish, Galician, Catalan and Valencian. You can see these tributes to the different languages ​​spoken in Spain here.

For those who plan to take the game in their PC version, in this article we review the minimum and recommended system requirements. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will go on sale in physical and digital format this January 17, 2020 in PS4, Xbox One Y PC. In the console version we can find a total of four editions: Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate Y Collector.

