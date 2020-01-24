Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: the dataminers have discovered some hidden characters

Share it:

A few days after the arrival on the shelves of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the dataminer have started to analyze every single file among those present in the game making interesting discoveries that could have to do with future additional content.

Hidden among the title files, several non-definitive models of characters seen in have been found Dragon Ball Super, which could suggest that themed expansions will come in the future.

Here are the characters whose 3D models have been recovered from the dataminer:

Vegeta in Super Saiyan Blue (SSB) version

Vegeta in Super Saiyan God (SSG) version

Lord Beerus

whis

To these is added a small but interesting reference to Broly which, unlike the characters mentioned above, does not have its polygonal model. In the case of the Legendary Super Saiyan, we can only read his name in a well-hidden dialogue between the game's lines of code. It should be noted in any case that the presence of these heroes in the game does not automatically imply that they will arrive in the next DLC, since it could be discarded material in development and probably connected to extra missions that have no longer been included in the version the final.

