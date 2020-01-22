Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: support for ultrawide monitors arrives via mod

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you have already read in our tests of the PC version of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot on low and high-end PCs, the developers have not taken care of the settings section in detail and there is very little to change except for the resolution. To run in aid of the players, however, the modder.

Thanks to the efforts of the community, in fact, starting today even the players in possession of a ultrawide monitor, or with resolutions to 21: 9 will be able to enjoy the game in full screen. This functionality is not natively supported and for owners of a panel of this type it will not be necessary to wait for an update to implement it. The mod in question, which is called Ultrawide Fix and can be downloaded on the relevant NexusMods page, it also corrects the problems of FOV encountered by some users.

To accompany the release of this mod we also find Battle Hud Cleaner, another interesting mod that allows players to remove or modify the game interface during fights, so as to make the clashes with Goku protagonists and companions even more immersive.

Here are the options offered by the mod:

NoBattleDamageValues: removes all the numbers that appear on the heads of opponents when hit

NoTargetCrosshair: removes the target symbol on locked enemies

NoFinishText: removes the word "Finish" that appears at the end of a fight

As with Ultrawide Fix, Battle Hud Cleaner can also be downloaded on its NexusMods page, where you will find all the instructions necessary to install it.

Before leaving you with an image that shows the appearance of the game on an ultrawide monitor, we remind you that the Dragon Ball Z Kakarot mods with CJ protagonists of San Andreas and Shaggy are already available.