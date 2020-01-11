Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot starts the countdown with a new trailer: “This Time”

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot faces its final days before its global launch. January 17, a date etched by the enthusiasts of one of the greatest historical phenomena of the manganime. The work of Akira Toriyama, this time under the responsibility of CyberConnect2, is this time wrapped in an Action RPG where the whole story of Dragon Ball Z is reviewed. From beginning to end. We have new trailer.

As we see in the video – we recommend not seeing it if you want to get completely free of untripping content at its launch on PS4, Xbox One and PC – not only a tour is made by the playable mechanics but also by the plot events with which We are going to meet in adventure. Beyond that, side missions and tasks with which to delve deeper into the concept of role play. In just a few days you can read our analysis and video analysis on MeriStation.

January 17 in stores: four editions available

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It will go on sale in physical and digital format on January 17, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. On Sony and Microsoft consoles there will be a total of four editions: Standard, Deluxe, Ultimate Y Collector.

If you are interested in learning more about the game, we invite you to read our playable impressions after trying out the title just a few weeks ago in Madrid with the practically finished version of the game, a session that lasted three hours.

During the last Gamescom held in Cologne, Germany, we were able to talk with Ryosuke Hara, the producer of the game in Bandai Namco, who told us to be committed to making this the best tribute to Dragon Ball in a video game to date: “We have had many Dragon Ball games, but never one that explores its history in this way . In this game the big difference is that you are Goku. ”