Dragon Ball Z Kakarot sold 1.5 million copies in the first week

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot it was one of the most anticipated video games especially by the Dragon Ball fan community, since it is one of the first Action RPG on the series, which instead from a videogame point of view, had rarely left its "comfort zone" of fighting games.

The developers instead with this title, had set the goal of telling the story of the anime / manga created by Akira Toriyama like no video game had ever done before. The mission succeeded in half, as you can read in our review of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, but the sales results have been satisfactory for the company.

In fact, during a recent conference call with shareholders, Bandai Namco shared the publisher's financial data, and the game's sales data, which was rather comforting. Dragon Ball Z Kakarot has sold in the first week since launch, well 1.5 million copies. This is a really good figure for a game in the series, despite not having reached 2 million units Dragon Ball FigherZ place in the same period of time.

CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco still have something to be happy about. And you, how do you rate the work done with the game? If you want to learn more, take a look at our special on Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.