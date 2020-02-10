Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sold 1.5 million copies in a week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The years do not go through Goku and the rest of Akira Toriyama's family of characters and this is demonstrated by the million and a half copies that the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot managed to place in stores during the first week and a half of the game's life.

The first incursion of the CyberConnect2 studio (experts in moving the anime to the video game) in this franchise has been a success for Bandai Namco and we do not rule out that in the future the rest of the series sagas end up having their own games as in the past what Naruto made the hand of this same Japanese studio.

In Bandai Namco's sales forecasts, they expected to sell at least two million copies by the end of the company's current fiscal year, which will end on March 31 of this year. It is clear that by now they have devastated that figure and the total by the end of next month will be much higher.

Retelling the origins of Goku and the most popular sagas of the franchise in an open-world video game with touches of RPG has served to re-present a license that does not decay with time and that already came from making a lot of noise in video games thanks to the outstanding fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ from Arc System Works.

We told you in our analysis that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has obvious weaknesses and still remains a recommended experience for veterans and for those who have never had the opportunity to discover the history of all these superheroes and villains born in the world of manga .

Now we will be very aware to see what happens with the future of Dragon Ball in the video game and especially to check if CC2 is still in charge of the franchise developing sequels that enhance all the virtues of this new work and polish its defects.