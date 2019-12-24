Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot reveals new images of Trunks, Goten and A18

Share it:

Less than a month to launch Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, one of the most ambitious Akira Toriyama anime-based titles in history. Bandai Namco knows that he has a great market opportunity and the promotion of the video game is coming slowly, showing us new scenes or characters every time. On this occasion, we get new images of Trunks, Goten, A18 and even adult Gohan.

Although the important ones are the first three in this case. We refer to the fact that the new images (which you have below in a complete gallery) show us how Goten, Trunks and A18 will act as supporting characters in the fighting of the game.

However, it has been confirmed that to unlock them as support characters, the main story will have to be finished. In any case, Bandai Namco has made it clear that these characters will be controlled through command input. In addition, they may also use special movements.

Remember that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be released for PS4 and Xbox One and PC on January 17 worldwide. Although a day before it will be available in Japan in its versions for home consoles. The game will review all the events of the original anime (saga Z), from the arrival of Raditz to Earth, until the saga of Buu.

Source: Gematsu