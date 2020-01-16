Dragon Ball Z Kakarot reveals how much it occupies on PS4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The expected Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is just around the corner and every day there are fewer unknowns and mysteries around him. In the last hours we have cleared another doubt and also discovered how much space the game will occupy on the PlayStation 4 hard drive. A figure that rises to 34.32 GB and that allows us to spend these days before its launch making a hole in the console. A similar number is expected for Xbox One, although it is still to be confirmed, and in the case of the version of components, whose minimum and recommended requirements are in the public domain, this is a big tad, 36 GB.

The kick off to 2020

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will come out this Friday, January 17 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will do so with up to four different editions (standard, deluxe edition, ultimate edition and collector). In the last hours, CyberConnect2 He wanted to finish explaining some of the novelties that we will find in his Action RPG and that is why he has delighted us with several videos in which he tells how the Soul Emblems work and how his character progression system goes. Although our game analysis will arrive in the next few days, we already know the first scores and ratings of it, which has had an advance review in print magazines like Famitsu. The Japanese publication, with its particular combined note, has given a 34/40, with two nines and two eights by its four editors. Thanks to his article we have also known the duration of his story mode and how much will it be necessary for 100%.

The game is one of the most anticipated of 2020 and for many will be responsible for starting a very important year in the video game industry, which is preparing for the launch of its next-generation consoles, Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X.

I Game Idealist Font