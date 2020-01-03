Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot requirements on PC revealed

Share it:

It is one of the most anticipated games of this month of January and it does not surprise us, considering that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It is the RPG of the saga that fans had been asking for years. The fact is that when there are barely 15 days left to launch the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC, it begins to be time to decide which version to opt for. And if you have doubts, it may help a little to know the requirements of the game in compatible.

Requirements that have been revealed through the official website of the game on Steam and that show that it is a very well optimized title. In other words, you may be able to move it even if your computer is not up to date. Then we leave you with both the minimum and recommended requirements.

Minimum requirements:

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

SW: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Phenom II X6 1100T.

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon HD 7950.

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 36 GB of available space.

Recommended Requirements

Requires a processor and a 64-bit operating system

SW: Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200.

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 280X.

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB of available space.

Remember that the launch of the game is scheduled for January 17, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In it, we will have an RPG with action fighting and a great open world in which the whole story that will be reviewed will be reviewed We could enjoy in the anime TV. From the arrival of Raditz to Earth, until the saga of Buu.

