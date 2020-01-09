Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: release date, price and trailers

Share it:

Every fan of Dragon ball should be preparing your Kame Hame Ha facing the arrival of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the new title of the saga developed by Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 that will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One the next day January 17. Since its launch is near, it is time to review several key concepts in order to have everything ready by the time Goku and his friends land on our PC and consoles.

Game editions, prices and trailers of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Since the announcement of the game, there has been a lot of information we have received about it. Therefore, we are here to get the most important data of everything that has been detailed. The first thing is to determine what editions of the game we have available and what prices we can find them (either in physical or digital format):

Dragon Ball Z: Standard Kakarot : Includes a physical copy of the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One; On PC it will only be sold through Steam. Price: € 59.99.

: Includes a physical copy of the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One; On PC it will only be sold through Steam. Price: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition : Includes the game, a kitchen object that gives you permanent improvements of ATQ Ki and PS and the season pass, which incorporates 2 original episodes and a new story. Price: € 79.99.

: Includes the game, a kitchen object that gives you permanent improvements of ATQ Ki and PS and the season pass, which incorporates 2 original episodes and a new story. Price: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition : includes everything mentioned above plus a compilation package of music (11 additional songs from the anime) and "The Tao Pai Pai column" (both items will be available in spring 2020). Price: € 89.99.

: includes everything mentioned above plus a compilation package of music (11 additional songs from the anime) and "The Tao Pai Pai column" (both items will be available in spring 2020). Price: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Collector: the most complete edition, which includes everything mentioned in the Ultimate Edition plus an exclusive metal box, a full-color hardcover art book (dimensions: 25x30cm) and an exclusive Goku diorama with Gohan child. Price: € 229.99.

In addition, the bonus for booking the game It is a secondary mission called "A party to compete with friends", early access to training Bonyu (new character designed by Akira Toriyama) and a kitchen utensil that improves the effects of MELÉ ATK and HP.

